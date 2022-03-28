Flint River Fresh delivers over 49K pounds of produce to SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Bringing fresh produce to communities that need it is part of what nonprofit Flint River Fresh is devoting their time to. In 2021, they were able to deliver more than 49,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the most vulnerable communities.

Not only do they feed communities with community gardens, but they also team up with local farmers to bridge the gap between underserved areas and their food needs.

The Flint River Fresh community garden is at Putney Park. (WALB)

Executive Director Fredando Jackson, also known as Farmer Fredo, said over the past year they’ve worked with 40 farmers from Georgia, the Florida panhandle, and Alabama.

This being their fifth year as an organization, Jackson said their need is always growing.

Adding volunteers are essential to their work helping to plant, pack produce bags, and harvest. They also help with finding needs in neighborhoods and raise awareness about Flint River Fresh’s work.

Farmer Fredando Jackson is the executive director of flint river fresh. (WALB)

“Do more canvassing, do more knocking on doors, and let them know we’re out here with a community garden. But also let them know this is a distribution outlet that we want to bring fresh produce, to really develop a community of hope,” said Jackson.

In Dougherty County in 2021, they gave out over 8,000 produce bags to families in need.

They’re also working with the Dougherty County School System to create garden beds. Not only giving students hands-on experience with planting and harvesting but giving school cafeterias access to fresh food.

So far they’ve impacted over 500 students.

Perry Bennet lives near Putney Park in Dougherty County and has been in the area for the past 20 years.

He goes there to hit golf balls, walk the track exercise, and spend time outdoors. He said he believes a community garden will be a great benefit.

Perry Bennett lives in Putney near the park. (WALB)

“We are kind of in a food desert, we only have one grocery store. I think that will help with a lot of community pride get older people and younger people to come out here and help out and kind of bond the neighborhood,” said Bennett.

A sense of community is exactly what Farmer Fredo liked about Putney Park.

“That whole Radium Spring corridor is very open to nature people living a healthier lifestyle. not just a community garden we want a destination where people think about the wholeness and the healthiness of themselves,” said Jackson.

Jackson says people will be able to harvest in july. (WALB)

Jackson said people who live nearby should start seeing the effects of the Putney Park Community Garden by June.

You can volunteer or work with Farmer Fredo on a community garden by visiting their website or calling (229) 352-6591.

