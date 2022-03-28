Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man is facing several murder charges in connection to a double homicide that happened at a Moultrie apartment complex, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.

The two were found shot to death at Art Center Apartments on the morning of March 18.

The GBI said McIntosh was pregnant at the time of her death and the baby died as a result. The agency also said McIntosh was dating a relative of Butt and living in an apartment there with another person.

The GBI said Silas was known to have visited the apartment where Butt and McIntosh lived.

Silas was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of feticide, one count of home invasion and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Silas was taken to the Colquitt County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of East Oglethorpe and Radium Springs Road.
Update: Albany pedestrian hit, killed identified
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Before that Total Care Pharmacy was in business, people in Baconton would have to travel to...
2 Mitchell Co. natives become a part of Women’s History

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said trying to fully understand politics is...
Kandiss Taylor talks issues, competition as Ga. gubernatorial candidate
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life
They are growing multiple citrus plants at the community garden.
Flint River Fresh delivers over 49K pounds of produce to SWGA
APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.
APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck
WALB
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide