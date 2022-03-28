Ask the Expert
Kandiss Taylor talks issues, competition as Ga. gubernatorial candidate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said trying to fully understand politics is like trying to navigate a minefield.(WRDW)
By Jay Douglas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2022 midterm election primaries are just under two months away. One hotly contested battle is the race for Georgia’s governor.

Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor said trying to fully understand politics is like trying to navigate a minefield.

“I thought that it was one party against another. You know Republicans against Democrats and Democrats against Republicans. I realized no it is more about the establishment elite versus the people,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she previously ran for U.S. Senate twice. After these unsuccessful attempts, Taylor said she fully educated herself and learned more about governmental policies.

Taylor said she wants whoever is elected to get back to putting the Constitution first.

She broke down her campaign and why she feels she will meet those needs.

“I’m Jesus, guns and babies. I’m First Amendment rights. You can worship who you want. I’m Second Amendment rights. To protect yourself from a tyrannical government and protect your safety.  And I’m for the pursuit of happiness. The ability to do that because you have the right to life,” Taylor said.

Taylor is running against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Senator David Perdue, also a Republican. Catherine Davis and Tom Williams are also on the Republican ballot.

She identified Kemp, Perdue and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams as established politicians.

Taylor talked about what it is going to be like running against all three of them.

“This is gonna be a mudslinging fest with any of the three of them because they are so deep in politics. For me, it’s gonna be about the issues and about the people because that’s why I’m running. So I welcome running against Stacey Abrams,” she said.

The primary elections begin on May 24.

