Monday starts pretty nice this morning, got temperatures that are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees one mile location. America is still in the low 50s. But everyone else looks to be in the upper 40s. So yeah, grab the jackets and the sunglasses as we’ll see mostly clear skies. We’ll go from those upper 40s Warm up pretty fast. I think we’ll be shy of 70 at noontime, but we’ll quickly get there and now we’ll get to 70 here in Albany, we’re expecting temperatures just pass 80 degrees at one with tons of Sun jacket weather this morning at the bus stop a little bundle up not too bad for bust up forecast on a Monday so we start off at 47 then sunny heading home 78 short sleeved weather. We’ve got another severe weather outbreak expected across portions of the Mid South. That threat is expected to weaken and lift north.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.