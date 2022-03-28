Baker Co. sophomore keeps tradition alive

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A sophomore is on the rise at Baker County School.

In 2014, three girls made history by joining their varsity baseball team.

And now Deborah Henderson or better known as Rosie is keeping this tradition alive.

I had the chance to speak with her about this special accomplishment.

Imagine that, Rosie is slugging like this and she just started playing out on the diamond last year.

But a special moment came when the coaches noticed something about her.

“We were practicing one day and she had came out to practice after she had finished softball practice and she just said ‘hey can I practice with y’all and immediately Jeff and I saw the talent she had and put her on the team” said Baker Co. school baseball assistant coach, DeeDee Hall-Burnum.

Coach Hall-Burnum said her athletic ability is what made her stand out compared to her softball teammates and even the baseball team.

Since Rosie is on the team she gets a chance to compete with someone she’s competed against since she was born.

“I was excited because I get to play with my twin brother, I try to be better than him because he think he’s better than me” said Rosie

However Rosie is still on the softball team too so she gets the chance to show out in both sports.

“It was a little tricky to get used to holding the ball because it’s smaller than a softball but it helped get better at softball” said Rosie

Rosie is preparing to start pitching soon so she said she wants to make sure to improve in that.

Principal of Baker County School, Boyd Williamson said this decision was simply based on talent.

“Our job as administrators and coaches is to put the best nine on the baseball diamond at one time and Rosie is definitely part of the best nine that gives us the best chance to win a ball game and at a small school I think it’s a wonderful thing” said Rosie.

WALB News 10′s Keshawn Ward asked Rosie which sport will she pursue or take more serious now?

“If I had a choice, I’d probably go with baseball but I think I’m going to the Airforce when I graduate” said Rosie.

