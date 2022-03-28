Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD looking for Station Crossing shooting suspect

On Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive.
On Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a shooting suspect after one person was shot at a Station Crossing home, according to the agency.

On Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive.

The victim was exiting the rear door of his home when an unknown man shot him and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to APD.

APD is still investigating to identify the shooting suspect and is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 432-2100 or (229) 431-3288.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide
It happened in the area of East Oglethorpe and Radium Springs Road.
Update: Albany pedestrian hit, killed identified
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Before that Total Care Pharmacy was in business, people in Baconton would have to travel to...
2 Mitchell Co. natives become a part of Women’s History

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said trying to fully understand politics is...
Kandiss Taylor talks issues, competition as Ga. gubernatorial candidate
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life
They are growing multiple citrus plants at the community garden.
Flint River Fresh delivers over 49K pounds of produce to SWGA
APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.
APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck
WALB
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide