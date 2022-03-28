APD looking for Station Crossing shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a shooting suspect after one person was shot at a Station Crossing home, according to the agency.

On Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Station Crossing Drive.

The victim was exiting the rear door of his home when an unknown man shot him and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to APD.

APD is still investigating to identify the shooting suspect and is asking for the public’s help with any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 432-2100 or (229) 431-3288.

