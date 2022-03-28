APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating two car wrecks that left injuries, according to the agency.

APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.

A report says a bronze 2006 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound in the right lane and hit a second car, a white 2014 Nissan Frontier from the back.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier was trailing a third vehicle, a green 2020 Peterbilt garbage truck. The Nissan was then propelled into the back of the truck, police say.

All drivers suffered injuries and were taken to Phoebe for treatment.

Police said approximately two minutes after the accident, a pedestrian exited her vehicle to help the passenger in the Nissan. Ashley entered the roadway and stopped at the vehicle when a tan 2007 GMC Yukon hit her, according to the reports.

The GMC Yukon continued forward and hit the rear end of the Nissan that was involved in the first collision. The pedestrian was taken to Phoebe and the driver of the GMC Yukon remained on the scene with superficial injuries to the hand.

This accident is still under investigation.

