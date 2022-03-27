Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.(PWCC Auction House)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the area of East Oglethorpe and Radium Springs Road.
Update: Albany pedestrian hit, killed identified
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Q's Cakes offers different types of flavors than what you may be used to
Success of Albany business leads to possible downtown expansion
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Melissa Barrow, 48, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of...
Woman sentenced in Moultrie meth trafficking, 4 others plead guilty

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Albany Young Marines once had 100 members before it was disbanded
Albany Young Marines sees recruitment growth
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time