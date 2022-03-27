ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we head into the rest of the evening, we will hold on to the nice and quiet conditions. Winds will finally fall and calm down into the evening to a light breeze. Only a few clouds will hang around the region, but this will not halt temperatures from falling into the middle 40s.

Monday is going to continue on a similar trend as our jet stream pushes out of our region. This will allow winds to calm down and even allow the high pressure off to our east to take full control of the sky. Expect winds to shift out of the south and warm us up as well with highs in the upper 70s this time and some low 80s are possible.

Highs for Monday in the Upper 70s to Low 80s. (WALB)

We will continue to get warmer as the days progress due to an influx of southerly air and added moisture. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are in the middle to upper 80s while lows hover around the 50s and almost 60s. This will aid the next cold front’s ability to provide severe weather to the Southeast US. We could see some severe weather possible by Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now, only a few severe weather ingredients are lining up, but this could change so stay tuned.

Showers and storms are returning to Southwest Georgia. (WALB)

After Thursday, the frontal system will pass through, but stall out within the region of the Southeast, this will keep an unsettled patter across Southwest Georgia into the weekend. Temperatures will thankfully fall toward the 70s for highs and stay in the 50s for lows.

Showers and storms could continue into the next week. (WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.