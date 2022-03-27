Blakely Peanut Proud Festival returns after years of COVID cancellations

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - After three years, the Peanut Proud Festival is back in Blakely.

The South Georgia staple is an all-day event with live music, vendors and of course, peanuts.

Families enjoy the sunny weather and food at Peanut Proud Festival (WALB)

“It’s good to be back,” said a Blakley resident who said the last two years there was something missing in town.

High COVID-19 cases caused the cancellation of Peanut Proud in 2020 and 2021.

This year, organizers said it’s time to “spread” the news that the festival is back and nut-thing is going to stop people from having a great time.

Mason Warfield, an Early County resident, said he spent his time at the festival with his friends from school.

“I’ve been out here almost every single year that we’ve had it. It’s a great place to be. You get to meet new people, hang out and just have a good time,” he said.

Warfield said being in a small town means he doesn’t get to experience meeting new people that often. That is something he said is great about this festival.

For others, the event was about quality family time. Families gathered in the town center to listen to music while munching on one of South Georgia’s most popular products.

A married couple at the festival moved to Early County a decade ago. The husband admits that he enjoys the peanuts most while his wife is more into the country music played by local artists.

They both say Peanut Proud is their favorite event.

Rico Hatcher, a festival attendee, said he came from Atlanta to support his partner’s business and to enjoy some family time.

“It’s a great time out here. I enjoy coming out here to visit,” Hatcher said.

LaDonna Harris, his partner, added that it’s their first time being vendors at the event and it’s fun seeing the other side.

“I love this event, it’s very family-oriented,” she said.

The Peanut Proud Festival occurs on the 4th Saturday every March.

