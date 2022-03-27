Albany Young Marines sees recruitment growth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In May 2021, The Albany Young Marines came back after many years of dormancy.

The Program teaches children ages 8 -18-years-old discipline and leadership skills.

They only had a few recruits to start. Now Eric Crump, Albany Young Marines Unit Commander, said they are much bigger.

“Our recruiting class is over two times larger than the last one. We already have five new recruits, and our recruiting class is starting right now, so this is the best time to get in,” Crump said.

The program has 23 recruits, up from 4 a year ago (WALB)

The program once had 100 recruits. 10 recruits graduated on Sunday, and now the program is 23 students strong.

“They’ve done the time. They’ve done their 26 hours of training that they have had to do and they’re ready to put on their uniform. So that’s really exciting,” Crump said.

It’s said that when people become close to one another, it is a brotherhood. For three Albany Young marines, it literally was.

The Sims brothers from Albany all graduated from the program after months of volunteering, drill, and physical training.

What drove them to participate at first was their father, a former marine. None of them liked it. Eventually, it evolved into how most things do with siblings.

“We compete with everything. Everything is a competition,” One Sims brother said.

Their sister has big shoes to fill as she is just starting her training now.

After graduation, recruits are still motivated to move up in rank and to obtain badges from playing instruments, volunteering and completing physical tests.

“Our unit is special because of Dougherty County. So it’s just taking the best and the brightest here and just raising the standard,” Crump said.

The Young Marines had help from volunteers who went through something similar when they were younger.

”I love volunteering, just to see the kids and be able to teach them. I love showing them the way,” said Madison Flynn, a volunteer. “We teach them, we tell them our stories (and) what we’ve heard one encompasses being in the Marine Corps.”

The volunteers are from the Marine Corps logistics base. They instruct on average twice a month with drills, etiquette, physical fitness and more.

Major Jamil Alkattan, Base Sergeant at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, said he’s impressed with the growth of the program since it reformed less than one year ago.

He plans to keep sending volunteers to help with the program because he enjoys seeing youth mature.

“Raising the next generation is important. Giving them structure (and) teaching them how to be a marine. Some kids will never get the opportunity to learn what these kids will in this program. It sets them up for success,” he said.

March 27 was their latest graduation ceremony.

