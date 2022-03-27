Ask the Expert
2 Mitchell Co. natives become a part of Women’s History

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Baconton women have created history in their hometown and have made changes to the city of Baconton.

“Some of those have been in the military, nurses, different professions, school teachers. So I feel that have empowered lots of women in Mitchell County and throughout Southwest Georgia,” said Mayor of Baconton, Annette Morman.

Morman plans to have more involvement in the community in the near future.
Morman is the first female mayor in Baconton in history.

She has 28 years as an elected official under her belt and has helped bring a gas station and senior citizen center to the city.

Mayor Morman was the first female mayor in Baconton in history.
And nine minutes down the road, Baconton has a woman in charge that changed the game by bringing a pharmacy into the community.

“This pharmacy being located in their(Resident’s) hometown, it gives them a place that’s easy to get to, easy access and it’s easy to talk to me. You can talk to me about just anything” said Dr. Teresa Mitchell, owner and doctor at Total Care Pharmacy.

Owner and doctor at Total Care Pharmacy, Teresa Mitchell said without advice from her father,...
Mitchell’s pharmacy has been up and running for the past six years.

Before that, people in Baconton would have to travel to either Camilla or Albany for this kind of service.

But before this pharmacy came about, Mitchell received advice from her father, and colleagues in this field of work.

“Dealing with the bank was a little challenging but God made a way. Sometimes I look back and look at what I started with and I know that it was God making all things possible. The reason I’m here today is because God makes all things possible,” said Mitchell.

Morman and Mitchell said they want all the young ladies out there to continue to strive for greatness.

