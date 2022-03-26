Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -The city of Tifton is growing fast! Stripling’s General Store is now open for business.

It’s located right off I-75 in the plaza with Chicken Salad Chick and Ace Hardware Store at 2202 US Highway 41. People told WALB’s Alicia Lewis they are excited that those long drives outside of the city to get to a meat store are over.

Tom Coogle and Leland Roberts, the owners of Striplings General Store, say this has been a long two-year project. Since the pandemic, it’s been tough getting the store fully stocked. They tell me it’s a blessing to finally make it to opening day.

“The City Of Tifton was very pleasant to work with the entire way & it’s been an interesting time to build up & stock from the ground up but it’s an overall very pleasant experience.”

Stripling’s have brought over 100 new jobs to the community. Chamber President Melody Cowart says that number will continue to grow with other businesses coming soon.

The store is open Monday- Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

