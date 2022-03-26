Pearson Elementary School raise nearly $20k for childhood cancer awareness fundraiser

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) -Pearson Elementary School raised nearly $20,000 to help children with cancer, making it the highest amount they’ve ever raised in a single year.

Each year, teachers give their classrooms a set goal to reach. This year’s goal was $5,000 dollars, however, that goal was met in just a couple of days. They believe cancer awareness should be celebrated year-round.

WALB’s Alicia Lewis was able to speak with some of the students that participated and they expressed know how important it is for them to help other kids in their community.

“It really makes me feel like I’m doing a part in our community because these kids, they never did anything to deserve what they’re going through and sometimes their parents can’t afford all of the bills and I think it’s my part to try to help them,” one student said.

To reward the students for their hard work, they allowed them to make human ice cream sundaes out of their teachers and principal.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Group of Coffee County is the nonprofit the money is being given to. Their main goal is to service families.

