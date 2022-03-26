ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This evening warm and dry, but breezy winds will join in leading to the chance for fires to quickly become out of hand. This is why the National Weather Service has a Fire Weather Warning in place until 10 PM to highlight this danger. Burning is not advised when this warning is present. Thankfully, winds will die down into the night so this concern should diminish. Lows overnight will fall into the middle 40s.

Moving into Sunday, high pressure is going to keep us nice and sunny for Sunday as well. Winds will start out fairly breezy, but as an upper-level trough pushes northward, we should see the high pressure’s reign become more potent over Southwest Georgia. This should help reduce dangers from fires, but still, be cautious of burning.

Breezy Winds Return on Sunday (WALB)

Highs for the day will climb into the mid-70s and lows will fall into the mid-40s. Monday and Tuesday will have a similar picture to Sunday, but temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

SWGA temperatures remain warm over the next few days. (WALB)

However, we will see a change on Wednesday night as a new frontal system works into the region. This front could provide a new chance for rain and give us new severe weather potential across Southwest Georgia, but details are still being worked out. Stay tuned for updates on this. If this front does not pass fully on Thursday this could also lead to an unsettled pattern into the next weekend as well. Temperatures would start falling slightly into the next weekend.

Rain returns to SWGA by Thursday. (WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.