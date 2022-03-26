Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Annual Watermelon Days Festival begins in Cordele

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Annual Watermelon Days Festival is the oldest festival in the state of Georgia.

WALB’s Gabrielle Taite joined in the fun on Friday.

I attended the city of Cordele's annual Watermelon Day's Festival. There were many activities going on at this fun,...

Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Friday, March 25, 2022

On one side of the field, there were a lot of activities going on such as food trucks, vendors, and even live music.

Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival.
Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival.(WALB)

On the other side, they had hot air balloons. They were waiting for a while for the wind to die down to be able to fly, but we were informed that they more than likely would not fly because it’s too risky. However, they will do what’s called “The Glow,” where they set out all of the hot air balloons and light them up.

This event brings in a lot of economic growth to the area, so if you’d like to attend this family event, they’ll be at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park, 2459-A Highway 280 West until Sunday.

The event is free, but you do have to pay $5 for parking.

Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival.
Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival.(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
Large bags of marijuana were recovered in the arrest.
Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

Latest News

Collecting archives for over 70 years, some of their oldest artifacts date back to the 1800’s.
Thronateeska Heritage Center planning to expand history museum
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Schools across SWGA are bringing awareness to childhood cancer with a fundraiser called “ coins...
Pearson Elementary School raise nearly $20k for childhood cancer awareness fundraiser
An orange tree ready to be planted in the new community garden at Putney Park.
Flint River Fresh, volunteers build community garden