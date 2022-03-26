Annual Watermelon Days Festival begins in Cordele

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Annual Watermelon Days Festival is the oldest festival in the state of Georgia.

WALB’s Gabrielle Taite joined in the fun on Friday.

I attended the city of Cordele's annual Watermelon Day's Festival. There were many activities going on at this fun,... Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Friday, March 25, 2022

On one side of the field, there were a lot of activities going on such as food trucks, vendors, and even live music.

Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival. (WALB)

On the other side, they had hot air balloons. They were waiting for a while for the wind to die down to be able to fly, but we were informed that they more than likely would not fly because it’s too risky. However, they will do what’s called “The Glow,” where they set out all of the hot air balloons and light them up.

This event brings in a lot of economic growth to the area, so if you’d like to attend this family event, they’ll be at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park, 2459-A Highway 280 West until Sunday.

The event is free, but you do have to pay $5 for parking.

