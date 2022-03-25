Ask the Expert
Woman sentenced in Moultrie meth trafficking, 4 others plead guilty

Melissa Barrow, 48, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of...
Melissa Barrow, 48, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by Judge Louis Sands on Thursday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 22, 2021.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie woman has been sentenced for participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network operating in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

Melissa Barrow, 48, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by Judge Louis Sands on Thursday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 22, 2021.

Background:

Court documents say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began investigating a drug distribution conspiracy in Colquitt and Brooks counties in November 2020, initially based on information that co-defendant April Contreras was selling methamphetamine in the area.

During the investigation, GBI agents found that co-defendant Robert Smith, who was in the Colquitt County Jail, was working with Contreras, along with co-defendants Aubrey Thompson and Corey Haynes, in the sale of controlled substances, according to documents.

Agents said Barrow was working under the direction of Contreras and sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. They say Barrow would also collect drug proceeds on behalf of Contreras. Co-defendant Roderick Smith was directed by Robert Smith to provide cash to Contreras for the purposes of methamphetamine trafficking.

Court documents say, as a result, this methamphetamine trafficking network is accountable for the distribution of between 1.5 kilograms and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The following co-defendants have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing:

  • April Contreras, 31, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 10.
  • Corey Haynes, 42, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Feb. 2.
  • Robert Lee Smith, III, 46, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 17.
  • Roderick Smith, 40, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to the use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on March 3.

Aubrey Thompson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 7, 2021. Thompson was sentenced to eight years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the DEA, FBI, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department.

