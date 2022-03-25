Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Westwood’s Monique Judge signs with Bishop State

Judge puts pen to paper with Bishop State out of Mobile
Judge puts pen to paper with Bishop State out of Mobile(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Camilla, Friday saw a special afternoon for the Westwood Wildcats and Monique Judge who officially put pen to paper to extend her career on the hardwood.

The two-year starter and 1,000 point club member for the Cats narrowed her choice down to Bishop State, Shorter and Trinity Valley Community College.

After tossing a few hats aside, Judge made it known that she will be heading to Mobile to join Bishop State, a place that in the end just felt right.

“It’s closer to home, I wanna be closer and the team and the coaches were very welcoming there,” said Judge. “It just feels good to go to the next level and continue to do what I love. I’m ready, I wanna go tomorrow, tonight.”

Ready to begin this new chapter and we wish Judge all the best.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
Large bags of marijuana were recovered in the arrest.
Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

Latest News

ASU throws the pads on to close the first week of spring practice
Albany State football opens spring practice
Canes spend some time at the plate during batting practice
Lady Canes are feeling confident during win streak
WALB
Goodbye, Paige! Best of luck!
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta Motor Speedway’s reconfigured track makes its grand debut this weekend