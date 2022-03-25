Westwood’s Monique Judge signs with Bishop State

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Camilla, Friday saw a special afternoon for the Westwood Wildcats and Monique Judge who officially put pen to paper to extend her career on the hardwood.

The two-year starter and 1,000 point club member for the Cats narrowed her choice down to Bishop State, Shorter and Trinity Valley Community College.

After tossing a few hats aside, Judge made it known that she will be heading to Mobile to join Bishop State, a place that in the end just felt right.

“It’s closer to home, I wanna be closer and the team and the coaches were very welcoming there,” said Judge. “It just feels good to go to the next level and continue to do what I love. I’m ready, I wanna go tomorrow, tonight.”

Ready to begin this new chapter and we wish Judge all the best.

