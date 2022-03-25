Success of Albany business leads to possible downtown expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local cake-maker is finding new ways to serve up its tasty treats.

Q’s Cakes recently opened vending machines in downtown Albany. One in the Judicial Building on 225 Pine Avenue and another in the Tax Building on 240 Pine Avenue.

Qs Cakes has had its Dawson Road location for 2 years. (WALB)

Owner Quinetta Hall says her success starts with the taste of her treats. Her store, 2700 Dawson Road Suite 17, has a 24-hour vending machine. She says she’s had so much success with her two vending machines in the downtown area that she wants to expand.

“People were coming from all surrounding town. Everybody wants one,” Hall said.

Hall says that investing in downtown is important to the whole city’s success, but right now a lot of the storefronts are just empty.

“We’re building downtown Albany. So if you can get good trustworthy people to open businesses down there it means the world to downtown Albany,” said Hall.

Hall thinks it could be a perfect fit, but she is still contemplating the move.

Quinetta Hill says that the vending machines have been a huge success (WALB)

“I’m very open-minded, so the sky is the limit. There’s no telling what I’ll do next,” said Hall.

Right now, opening a downtown store is just an idea. But it’s clear there is a downtown demand for her delectables.

“I think it would be really cool if they could be in other places that aren’t a courthouse. Do you know what I mean?” says a fan of Q’s Cakes who did not want to be named.

Hall says her vending machines have created a community, kind of like a water cooler, except its comfort food.

“Sometimes not everyone will understand how to use it. Sometimes people will help them when they don’t understand so they start to talk and it becomes a meeting place,” Hall said.

Hall plans to grow her popular business, but she’s not yet sure how, or when.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.