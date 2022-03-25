Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Success of Albany business leads to possible downtown expansion

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local cake-maker is finding new ways to serve up its tasty treats.

Q’s Cakes recently opened vending machines in downtown Albany. One in the Judicial Building on 225 Pine Avenue and another in the Tax Building on 240 Pine Avenue.

Qs Cakes has had its Dawson Road location for 2 years.
Qs Cakes has had its Dawson Road location for 2 years. (WALB)

Owner Quinetta Hall says her success starts with the taste of her treats. Her store, 2700 Dawson Road Suite 17, has a 24-hour vending machine. She says she’s had so much success with her two vending machines in the downtown area that she wants to expand.

“People were coming from all surrounding town. Everybody wants one,” Hall said.

Hall says that investing in downtown is important to the whole city’s success, but right now a lot of the storefronts are just empty.

“We’re building downtown Albany. So if you can get good trustworthy people to open businesses down there it means the world to downtown Albany,” said Hall.

Hall thinks it could be a perfect fit, but she is still contemplating the move.

Quinetta Hill says that the vending machines have been a huge success
Quinetta Hill says that the vending machines have been a huge success(WALB)

“I’m very open-minded, so the sky is the limit. There’s no telling what I’ll do next,” said Hall.

Right now, opening a downtown store is just an idea. But it’s clear there is a downtown demand for her delectables.

“I think it would be really cool if they could be in other places that aren’t a courthouse. Do you know what I mean?” says a fan of Q’s Cakes who did not want to be named.

Hall says her vending machines have created a community, kind of like a water cooler, except its comfort food.

“Sometimes not everyone will understand how to use it. Sometimes people will help them when they don’t understand so they start to talk and it becomes a meeting place,” Hall said.

Hall plans to grow her popular business, but she’s not yet sure how, or when.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
Large bags of marijuana were recovered in the arrest.
Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

Latest News

Collecting archives for over 70 years, some of their oldest artifacts date back to the 1800’s.
Thronateeska Heritage Center planning to expand history museum
Pedestrian hit and killed in Albany
Coroner: Pedestrian hit and killed in Albany
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Schools across SWGA are bringing awareness to childhood cancer with a fundraiser called “ coins...
Pearson Elementary School raise nearly $20k for childhood cancer awareness fundraiser
Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival.
Annual Watermelon Days Festival begins in Cordele