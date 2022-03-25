Ask the Expert
Splendid spring weather for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An absolutely sensational spring day with near perfect conditions Friday. It was breezy with tons of sunshine and highs near to slightly below average upper 60s to mid 70s. Tonight clear and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s.

Overall a wonderful weekend that’ll looks and feels oh so nice! Saturday sunshine dominates with a brisk northwest wind @ 15-25mph gust to 35mph. Still pleasant as highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s. Sunday not as breezy and just as nice sunny with seasonal mid 70s.

This extended dry stretch continues with a warming trend next week. Highs rise into the mid 80s and lows into the mid 50s then mid 60s.

Into midweek the next storm system moves east. Look for increasing clouds and a warm breeze Wednesday followed by rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Isolated showers and cooler 70s end out the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

