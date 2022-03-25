Phoebe treating lowest number of COVID patients since December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is caring for the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since early December, the hospital system said Friday.

The hospital system’s number of COVID-19 patients on Friday is a 95% decrease since the omicron surge peak in late January and a 33% decrease in the last week.

“We are caring for only 10 COVID-19 patients in our health system. We haven’t seen a number that low since early December before the omicron surge began, and we hope that number will continue to decline” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “The CDC recently highlighted additional studies that show booster shots are effective and are your best protection against serious illness from COVID. Though transmission is low now, an uptick could be around the corner, so we encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Phoebe officials said experts believe an increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is likely because of an omicron subvariant that is becoming more prevalent, but they do not expect another large spike because the level of immunity is higher than ever now because of vaccinations and the winter outbreak of the omicron variant.

“With wider availability of COVID-19 treatments, we are hopeful that even if we do have another surge in cases, we will not see as many patients who need to be hospitalized. While antiviral pills are still only available at a limited number of pharmacies right now, we expect that to change in the near future. As soon as hospitals are eligible to receive the pills, we will procure a supply to help ensure COVID patients who need the medication are able to have quick and easy access,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

The CDC recommends individuals who have not been vaccinated, even those who have been treated for COVID, to get vaccinated, Phoebe officials said.

Phoebe officials said the hospital system gives COVID vaccines 35 days after someone gets the first dose of a COVID-19 antiviral pill.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers at Phoebe:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 10

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 4,284

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 457

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 124

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total Vaccines Administered – 79,212

