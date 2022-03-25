Ask the Expert
Lady Canes are feeling confident during win streak

Canes spend some time at the plate during batting practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The spring sports season is in full swing up in Americus and one of the hottest teams in division two softball has to be the Lady Canes from GSW.

The Canes will enter the weekend 5-1 in conference play, just two wins shy of a 20-win season.

18-11 with still a lot of softball left to play and the Canes will head into this weekend riding a 6-game win streak, in part to their success at home.

GSW is 9-1 at Lady Canes field this season and the ladies will be looking to carry that momentum on the road.

The goal, to stay hot inside the Peach Belt Conference and this team is feeling pretty good about where they are right now.

“It’s very big, getting that Aiken sweep is going to be a big thing because we have much bigger games coming up so if we sweep Aiken we’ll be in a great spot to keep going. Just rolling is like a snowball, you keep rolling and hopefully the snowball doesn’t stop,” said sophomore Zoe Willis. “I have high confidence and I hope our team continues to have high confidence.”

“It doesn’t matter what the standings say right now, you know we’ve got to keep our head down and keep working, all that matters is where we are at the beginning of May,” said Canes head coach Nicki Levering. “Just building momentum and keeping it going at the right time, you know sometimes the season can be really long, you can start slow and finish high and you know right now we feel like we’re at a happy medium and we just want to keep trending up. I tell them all the time to keep it simple and take it one day at a time.”

And that series up in Aiken will begin on Friday night.

