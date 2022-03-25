Flint River Fresh, volunteers build community garden

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh, a nonprofit in Dougherty County, planted a community garden at Putney Park.

Lafaysha Handy is a volunteer from Turner Job Corps.

“My aunt actually owns a farm, so I wanted to go out and just get the experience for myself, cause I don’t get the chance to go out there a lot,” Handy said. “I hope to get a little bit more knowledge about when to plant the plants and how long they’ll live and things like that.”

Volunteers from various organizations showed up to help.

This was part of United Way of Southwest Georgia’s “Day of Caring”.

Fredando Jackson is the executive director of Flint River Fresh. He said this event goes beyond just planting produce for the day.

“We also have a website where we have a lot of ‘do it yourself’ information,” Jackson said. “So I just want people to know that we’re putting out content and resources to help the everyday grower feel more confidence in growing food.”

Jackson also works to educate people on agriculture through youth programs and other endeavors.

This initiative was started through a grant given to the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners after they won the “Healthy Cities, Healthy Counties” challenge. Their goal is to make fresh food more accessible to the people of Dougherty County.

Jackson said his organization frequently partners with other organizations like Feed the Valley, where they find farmers with a surplus of harvest that they are able to donate and distribute.

The garden will be open to the public where people can come and harvest what they need.

