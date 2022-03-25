Family of ASU student killed by city bus talks lawsuit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of an Albany State University (ASU) that was hit and killed by a City of Albany bus is speaking out on their plans to file a lawsuit against the city.

Adonis Butler, 21, was killed when he was hit by a city bus while walking on campus on Nov. 1, 2021.

Diana Ross, Butler’s mother, said his life was taken too soon.

“In the manner that it was taken, I believe the city should be held responsible for that,” Ross said.

They have filed a notice of the intent to file a lawsuit against the city. The family is demanding $2 million for a settlement.

Butler’s family said they are concerned other ASU students could be hurt if action is not taken.

WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Butler’s mother and their family’s lawyer on Friday regarding the recent lawsuit.

“Adonis had goals, dreams and aspirations,” Ross said.

His family, classmates and teammates have praised Butler as a man doing all the right things in life. The 21-year-old sophomore was a linebacker for the Rams, and Ross said he was driven to reach great heights.

“His goals were to play in the NFL, and then to own a speed and agility training facility,” said Ross.

But Butler’s life ended Nov. 1 when he was hit by a City of Albany bus. Police charged the bus driver with second degree vehicular homicide.

“He was doing everything right on this particular day. Unfortunately, he was struck and killed by a city driver that was quite simply not paying attention,” Ashley Mitchell, the attorney for the Butler family, said.

The Butler family filed the legal notice more than a month ago, and say they are astonished they still have not heard from anyone with the city about their concerns for student safety.

“Because this is about Adonis’ legacy, and making sure that other students are kept safe,” Mitchell said.

Another part of their settlement demands is $2 million. Ross said part of that money will be used for the Adonis Butler Memorial Scholarship Endowment they have set up at Dutchtown High School.

”I just want to make sure that no one forgets my son. That everyone remembers Adonis. Who he was, what he stood for. And he was about helping people. So the scholarship will help students,” Ross said.

“We would like the city to acknowledge what Ms. Ross and Mr. Butler are going through as a family. The only way they can do that now is to pay attention to this demand. And to have a conversation about it,” said Mitchell.

Ross said no amount of money will bring her son back, but she feels his presence daily and that’s carrying her forward.

The Butler family said Albany State’s football coach said they are naming an annual award in his name, to be presented to the athlete that best represents Butler’s values. (Diana Ross)

“I was just on a trip in Ireland and I released some of his ashes. As soon as I did, a rainbow appeared. And so, he definitely lets us know he’s present. He’s present,” said Ross.

Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said they are still studying the ante litem notice filed by Butler’s family attorney.

