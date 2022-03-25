DCSS one of four school districts chosen for $3M Georgia Power education grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) will soon receive educational benefits thanks to a grant from Georgia Power.

The school system is one of four districts across the state to benefit from a new education equity initiative, funded by Georgia Power. The initiative was designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and facilitate holistic generational change.

Clayton County Schools, Richmond County Schools, and Savannah-Chatham Schools are the other school districts chosen for the grant.

The program represents a $3 million investment that will address specific needs and opportunities identified by local school districts focused on improving career readiness and multigenerational economic stability.

DCSS officials said they will use the funding to develop a career-focused high school graduation option for students that includes expanding Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) pathways with paid internships, career guidance, technical training, and opportunities to earn industry certifications.

The district also said they will strengthen partnerships with business and community organizations to increase the talent pipeline for specific, technical career fields by reskilling and upskilling underemployed and unemployed adults. In addition to the career-focused initiatives, the district plans to provide schools with resources for STEM enrichment and education.

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that the partnership allows for a new take on long-established district priorities.

“Two pillars of the DCSS strategic plan are providing rigorous and relevant educational experiences for our students, and prioritizing meaningful engagement with the families of DCSS students. Our partnership with Georgia Power will allow us to not only help equip our students with the technical skills to position them to be successful beyond high school but, through partnerships with Albany Tech and other community partners, support the upskilling and reskilling of their adult family members to provide a jump start for their careers where the need exists. This is a tremendous opportunity to enhance the talent pipeline that will ultimately lead to opportunities for our students and their families and increase economic development for our community. I’m deeply appreciative of Georgia Power and its commitment to the continued success and vitality of Albany and Southwest Georgia.”

Read the full release here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.