DCSS one of four school districts chosen for $3M Georgia Power education grant

Dougherty County School System (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) will soon receive educational benefits thanks to a grant from Georgia Power.

The school system is one of four districts across the state to benefit from a new education equity initiative, funded by Georgia Power. The initiative was designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and facilitate holistic generational change.

Clayton County Schools, Richmond County Schools, and Savannah-Chatham Schools are the other school districts chosen for the grant.

The program represents a $3 million investment that will address specific needs and opportunities identified by local school districts focused on improving career readiness and multigenerational economic stability.

DCSS officials said they will use the funding to develop a career-focused high school graduation option for students that includes expanding Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) pathways with paid internships, career guidance, technical training, and opportunities to earn industry certifications.

The district also said they will strengthen partnerships with business and community organizations to increase the talent pipeline for specific, technical career fields by reskilling and upskilling underemployed and unemployed adults. In addition to the career-focused initiatives, the district plans to provide schools with resources for STEM enrichment and education.

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said that the partnership allows for a new take on long-established district priorities.

Read the full release here.

