Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds

By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - A recent study found that patients who took aspirin when they were first hospitalized for COVID-19 lowered their odds of dying in the hospital.

The study was published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open and suggested that survival rates improved for patients who had moderate COVID symptoms and took aspirin during their first day in the hospital.

Researchers found that the results were strongest for patients over the age of 60 and for those with two or more diseases at the same time.

The study looked at data from more than 112,000 COVID patients hospitalized with moderate symptoms from January 2020 to September 2021.

According to the study, patients given aspirin on their first day in the hospital were nearly 14% less likely to die in the hospital.

And patients who took aspirin were nearly 30% less likely to suffer a pulmonary embolism.

Researchers said while effective vaccines are available in wealthy nations, COVID continues to cause more than 65,000 deaths a week worldwide. These findings highlight the need for accessible, inexpensive therapies for those who remain unvaccinated.

