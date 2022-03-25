Albany State football opens spring practice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring football would make it’s return to the good life city this week, as the Albany State football team got back to work.

A program that will have a target on their back here in 2022, your defending SIAC champs and the guys are excited to just get back to work.

A team that finished the 2021 season ranked, 10 wins and a berth into the playoffs.

ASU hasn’t forgotten that loss to West Georgia that ended their season and because of that, Albany State was itching to get to spring ball.

Once again, it’s a talented group ready to represent the good life city the right away and these next few weeks are all about growing and just getting better.

“These first few weeks are definitely very crucial as far as our season, our season is a while away but spring is definitely the first steps toward the season and that’s molding together to get ready for our new season and we have to take spring like it is the regular season,” said redshirt junior quarterback Dionte Bonneau. “We continue to grow and build and just gel everything together and we are just going to get our chemistry and just continue to build.”

“We’re trying to find you know, not necessarily some new leaders but enhance our leadership and see where guys can grow and see how they can get better,” said Golden Rams head coach Gabe Giardina. “I mean we have a lot of experienced players coming back that have been in some good wars and get in some good battles but we want to see their roles expand, we want to see them get better and so foundationally it’s big but I think the foundation is laid but we’re trying to put more bricks and make it a little sturdier.”

One week in the books, a slate of practices that will end with a final scrimmage commencing on April 9th.

