2nd Congressional District candidate visits Albany

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jeremy Hunt visited with Albany leaders and pastors on Friday in his bid for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hunt said faith, family and community are at the heart of his campaign.

“We’re running to preserve the American dream for our little one, for our family,” Hunt said. “We want to hear from people that are having to deal with just the awful information, gas prices way too high, empty store shelves. We want to hear from voters about what we’re gonna do for the community.”

Hunt said that vandalism, like at Turtle Park, will not be tolerated when he is in office. Hunt wants the police to be better funded to help prevent similar acts in the future.

Hunt also wishes for a future without partisan politics.

“We got to get to a place where we are coming together as people, representing our community and fight for what matters,” Hunt said.

Hunt said it’s time for a new voice in South Georgia. Before Hunt faces 30-year incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop, he faces a contested primary against other Republicans.

The primary for the seat will be held on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

