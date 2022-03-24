Vandalism reported at Riverfront Park

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another vandalism incident was reported in downtown Albany.

The vandalism happened at Riverfront Park.

It happened on March 19, around 8 p.m., according to Dougherty County officials.

The vandalism was found Wednesday night at the RiverFront Park restroom next to the Flint Riverquarium. The vandals used gold spray paint to write names on a concrete wall by the men’s restroom.

While it may seem like a harmless prank, county officials said this makes Albany look bad.

“When people come in out of town, they think this is a bad part of town because they see it and it just makes us look bad, it makes the community look bad, makes the area look bad,” said Cindy Willis, Dougherty County Public Works parks and garden manager.

This is the second vandalism act at a downtown Albany locale in the past week. Turtle Park was recently vandalized.

