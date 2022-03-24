Severe threat ends, rain lingers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday began with showers and thunderstorms that extended into the afternoon. A few strong even severe storms moved through late afternoon. Thunderstorm wind damage is being blamed for downed trees and power lines in Echols County.

The FIRST ALERT Weather Day ended as the severe threat pushed out early evening. Otherwise clouds hold while showers are likely through the evening into Thursday.

Rain gradually ends from west to east through the afternoon. On the hand clouds linger with cooler mid-upper 60s. Gradual clearing tomorrow night brings sunshine back for an extended stay. Rain-free with seasonal highs low-mid 70s and cool lows low-mid 40s through the weekend.

Early week remains dry with a warming trend as highs rise into the 80s. Rain chances return Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.