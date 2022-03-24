Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Quitman man with a prior federal conviction for fraud was sentenced to federal prison in connection to a scheme to claim government pandemic funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on March 23. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this came after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

“The sentence included 30 months on the wire fraud conviction and 12 additional months to serve consecutively on a revocation of the supervised release Hollis was still serving for the earlier bank and wire fraud conspiracy conviction,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. “In addition, Judge Lawson ordered Hollis to pay $42,667 in restitution to the Georgia Department of Labor.”

According to court documents, a United States Secret Service Special Agent was contacted in Aug. 2020 by someone who believed Hollis was involved with filing fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

“Hollis was familiar to the agent because of his prior federal fraud conviction,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S. Department of Labor searched its claims database and found an unemployment insurance claim seeking federal and state pandemic assistance was electronically filed in his name, stating that he had been working at a Quitman business and lost his job because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“In fact, Hollis was in federal prison during most of that claimed time period serving a sentence for a previous conviction, having been released from federal custody in late April 2020,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Further investigation discovered that Hollis used the identities of two victims to fraudulently apply for and receive unemployment insurance and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money. Hollis admitted to the scheme and is responsible for a total of $42,337 in losses to the State of Georgia and the United States.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.