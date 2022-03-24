Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at a Shell convenience store in the 1900 block of South Main Street on March 18.

A man with a revolver-syle pistol was involved in the armed robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 890-5500 or the tip line at (229) 890-5449.

