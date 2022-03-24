Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Forsyth man charged with murder after body of child’s mother discovered in his car

Mugshot: Jadarius Watts
Mugshot: Jadarius Watts((Monroe County Sheriff's Office))
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Monroe County deputies discovered a dead woman in the back of his car.

On Thursday at approximately 8:40 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing woman, later identified as 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor.

Authorities were told she was last seen with the father of her baby, 22-year-old Jadarius Watts of Forsyth. The two were travelling in a black Malibu, which belonged to Watts.

An investigation would lead deputies to find the car parked near the Holly Grove Boat Ramp just before noon. Inside the front seat of the vehicle was Watts. He proceeded to exit the car and deputies initiated a pat down search at which point he ran and jumped into Lake Juliette. Unable to swim, Watts was pulled out of the water and placed in handcuffs.

While detained, authorities found Proctor dead inside the vehicle. Watts was promptly arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail where he is facing Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault and Murder charges.

Holly Grove Boat Ramp in Monroe County
Holly Grove Boat Ramp in Monroe County((Monroe County Sheriff's Office))

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
Large bags of marijuana were recovered in the arrest.
Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

Latest News

Collecting archives for over 70 years, some of their oldest artifacts date back to the 1800’s.
Thronateeska Heritage Center planning to expand history museum
Pedestrian hit and killed in Albany
Coroner: Pedestrian hit and killed in Albany
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Schools across SWGA are bringing awareness to childhood cancer with a fundraiser called “ coins...
Pearson Elementary School raise nearly $20k for childhood cancer awareness fundraiser
Footage of hot air balloons from previous year's annual Watermelon Days Festival.
Annual Watermelon Days Festival begins in Cordele