Forsyth man charged with murder after body of child’s mother discovered in his car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Monroe County deputies discovered a dead woman in the back of his car.

On Thursday at approximately 8:40 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing woman, later identified as 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor.

Authorities were told she was last seen with the father of her baby, 22-year-old Jadarius Watts of Forsyth. The two were travelling in a black Malibu, which belonged to Watts.

An investigation would lead deputies to find the car parked near the Holly Grove Boat Ramp just before noon. Inside the front seat of the vehicle was Watts. He proceeded to exit the car and deputies initiated a pat down search at which point he ran and jumped into Lake Juliette. Unable to swim, Watts was pulled out of the water and placed in handcuffs.

While detained, authorities found Proctor dead inside the vehicle. Watts was promptly arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail where he is facing Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault and Murder charges.

Holly Grove Boat Ramp in Monroe County ((Monroe County Sheriff's Office))

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.

