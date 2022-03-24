Feeding the Valley hosts ribbon-cutting for new Albany warehouse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Albany continuously works to end food insecurities in rural communities. Thursday, they officially opened their doors to all.

To start off the ceremony, many representatives gathered together for the official ribbon-cutting, including Frank Sheppard who is the Feeding the Valley President and CEO.

He told WALB’s Gabrielle Taite, they started working specifically in Dougherty County about three years ago in a small former grocery store.

Frank Sheppard is the Feeding the Valley President and CEO. He says the upgrade to a big warehouse will help the food bank tremendously. (WALB)

“It’s just not enough capacity. We need more storage space for more healthy foods, even more cold storage space so that we can get more healthy, lean meats and fresh produce in so that we can get it out to people in the community,” Sheppard said. “So, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to get more food in and then get it back out in the community for good use.”

Sheppard says the need for food is very high in the Southwest Georgia area.

“In fact, three of the top six counties in the state are right here in terms of percentage of food insecurity. Dougherty, Terrell, and Calhoun,” he said.

The ceremony also included a lunch where speakers from different organizations talked about giving back.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot is the CEO of Feeding America. She says she encourages people to give anyway they can. Whether it be time, money or friendship. (WALB)

“What we encourage people to do is in three areas. We need food, we need funds and we need friends. Decide which you can be, and be that,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America.

