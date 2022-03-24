Douglas church takes next steps after fire

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) -Douglas Christian Fellowship Church is moving forward after a tragic fire left the church destroyed last month.

Senior Pastor Heath Wingard said despite this tragedy, they are moving forward trusting in the Lord and believing that their best days are ahead of them.

Last month, residents were only able to see and smell what remained from that fire. On Thursday, the church is heading in a new direction.

“We’ve just been tremendously blessed by all the monetary support and prayers and we’re just excited to see what God does in this and what the finished product is going to look like,” he said.

Right now, members of the church are in the process of having their first church vote that’s going to March 29. The vote will involve the church body to decide on the orientation and general layout of their new building.

Once that decision is made, construction will begin to get back a new church.

Sunday Service along with midweek service still resumes each week. They have joined with a church about a mile down the road from them.

Heath has high hopes that the final layout of the church will be up and running in about a year.

