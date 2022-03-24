Delightful Spring Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No storms but cloudy with rain continuing across SGA. Otherwise cooler 60s and a few low 70s this afternoon. Tonight rain ends followed by gradual clearing as lows drop to average upper 40s. Beautiful sunshine and pleasantly mild upper 60s low 70s on Friday.

Little fanfare with a rather benign weather pattern that extends through the weekend into early next week. Spectacular spring conditions brings abundant sunshine and slightly below to near average temperatures highs upper 60s lows 70s and lows low-mid 40s.

Very dry and warmer early week as highs rise into the low-mid 80s and lows low 50s to low 60s. Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday.

