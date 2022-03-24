Ask the Expert
Decatur Co. Humane Society puts restrictions on surrendering animals

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A rise in animal intake at the Decatur County Humane Society is leading officials to take new measures.

Ashley White, The Shelter Director at Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society, said they are now managing its admissions.

Anyone wanting to surrender their animal must call ahead. White said they have taken similar measures before.

With the animal shelter being understaffed, the problem might have gotten out of hand, which is why they decided to act fast.

“We do reach capacity at points sometimes. In general, with us doing managed admission we are able to control the influx,” White said.

White has many years of experience, so she said she knows when to act.

“It’s better for the animal that they have the adequate amount of people to take care of them (and) the adequate of space that they need. It just gives everyone time to prepare, so that everyone can do the job to the best of their abilities,” she said.

White added that during the springtime, they usually see an uptick in the number of cats and dogs.

Around Easter, they usually expect an uptick in the number of bunnies turned in, but White said this problem has gotten better in recent years as she continues to urge residents to not gift bunnies unless they know the recipient can take care of one for 10 years.

Also, White said residents should continue spaying and neutering their animals to keep the populations low.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

