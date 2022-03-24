DCSS bringing new career paths for students and families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New opportunities are coming to students and their families in the Dougherty County School System this fall.

Georgia Power recently awarded the school system with a $3 million grant.

The money will impact the youngest students to the oldest in high school, but it also helps their parents. It will go toward investing in more paid internships and STEM learning for students.

As for parents, the school system is teaming up with Albany Technical College to help them either upgrade or change careers.

Kenneth Dyer is the superintendent of the Dougherty County School System. He said the grant has the potential to impact thousands of people. (WALB)

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said this money has the potential to impact thousands of people.

“Not only would that benefit our students and their families, it will also increase the talent pipeline in Dougherty County. That’s what employers look for when they look to relocate or expand,” said Dyer.

The paid internships for students they have right now are with Phoebe, the Marine Corps Logistics Base and several construction companies. They’re working with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce to look for other opportunities for students.

Some of the options for parents looking to change careers are commercial truck driving, EMT and basic welding.

Dyer said the classes at Albany Tech will be covered through the grant.

“The program we have planned will be no costs to the participant in terms of financial costs. It will take a little time and sweat equity, and some sacrifices because most of these programs have to be tailored for evening or weekends for those family members that already have jobs and need to work throughout the normal workday,” said Dyer.

This money will span the next three years.

