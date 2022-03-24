Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of lawman impersonator scammer

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam of someone impersonating as one of their own.

The sheriff’s office said the scam caller is impersonating an investigator or ranking deputy and claims that fees are owed and if not paid, there will be an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office said it never requests payment over the phone.

