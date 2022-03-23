Ask the Expert
Thomas Co. deputies involved in Jan. shooting honored for bravery

By Kiera Hood
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Deputies in Thomas County received a special honor for their bravery and work in the community.

The ceremony was just one of the many efforts to let the men and women of law enforcement know that they are appreciated.

On Tuesday, Georgia Congressman Austin Scott presented flags to three deputies in Thomas County who were involved in a shooting in Ochloknee back in January.

“There are law enforcement officers getting up and going out every night making sure they keep us safe.”

Scott says it is an honor to show how much he cares for the men and women who serve and protect.

“We need to respect them, we need to pray for them. These are men that had a weapon turned on them. Unfortunately, that happens but they’re all safe and we’re just happy we could bring them something as a sign of appreciation.”

Corporal Raynaldo Sturrup has been with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office for over five years and says he will never forget that night he was involved in the shooting.

But this is motivation to keep going and a moment he can be proud of.

“I have a special place for it. I can put it up inside my, well I wouldn’t call it a man cave, but it’s like a room I have designated just for my law enforcement equipment and stuff like that. It’s going to definitely go in there,” said Cpl. Sturrup.

One of the officers is still recovering, however, Sturrup tells me he is doing well and they can’t wait to have him back.

