Severe storms likely Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread severe weather continues across the region as a spring storm system tracks east. Tuesday all modes of severe weather are impacting areas from Louisiana to Alabama. Across SGA mostly cloudy through the evening as temperatures drop through the 70s.

Tonight that same storm system moves east with rain and thunderstorms arriving into SGA after midnight. Timing is between 5am - 6am Wednesday for a squall line to enter areas along the AL/GA line. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day. SGA remains in a “Slight Risk” for strong to severe storms with threats of damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. Also, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Storms and threats continue east through mid-morning into the afternoon. Have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings and know where you’ll seek shelter if a warning is issued.

The severe threat moves out mid-afternoon however a slow moving cold front keeps rain likely into Thursday. Once the front passes drier and cooler air filters in for a long stretch of delightful spring weather into next week. Temperatures drop near to slightly below average with highs in the low 70s and lows into the low-mid 40s.

