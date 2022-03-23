Ask the Expert
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating child molestation allegations of a juvenile in Colquitt County.

Agents said it happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI’s assistance on Tuesday around 8:34 a.m., after they received a report of several separate incidents of child molestation of a student-athlete at Willie J. Williams Middle School.

After further investigation and witness and victim interviews, the GBI said evidence was collected that supported the allegations.

Agents obtained arrest warrants on Wednesday on Nicholas Edge, 45, for cruelty to children in the first degree, sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Edge was arrested on Wednesday and is in the Colquitt County Jail.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Edge was employed as a “parapro” and a track and basketball coach at the middle school. There are also additional incidents being investigated involving the same victim that Edge has not been charged with at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

