Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
The vandalism happened at RiverFront Park.
Vandalism reported at Riverfront Park

Latest News

Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract...
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe