So we’re waking up this morning with thunderstorms approaching our western communities early as 5am but 7am the thunderstorms come in it is the first alert weather day these thunderstorms could really pack a punch through around 2pm. here in Albany, it will linger for Eastern communities until 5pm. And temperatures hanging low to mid 70s. It is the first letter whether it was slight risk of severe storms, damaging wind gusts 50% chance also flash flooding threat, a large hail 5% chance at a 25% chance again this is not as the kind of levels they saw yesterday, the day before so we’re not expecting what they saw in New Orleans and Texas here in south Georgia but any tornado was a bad tornado hit your house scattered showers and storms this evening. showers overnight rain chances will drop very nicely into this weekend. Temperatures will drop to mid 60s tomorrow but we’ll warm up big time next week. Chilly starts this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

