Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day

Strong storms, heavy rain, Drier and cooler through the weekend.
So we're waking up this morning with thunderstorms approaching our western communities early as 5am but 7am the thunderstorms come in it is the first little wea
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

So we’re waking up this morning with thunderstorms approaching our western communities early as 5am but 7am the thunderstorms come in it is the first alert weather day these thunderstorms could really pack a punch through around 2pm. here in Albany, it will linger for Eastern communities until 5pm. And temperatures hanging low to mid 70s. It is the first letter whether it was slight risk of severe storms, damaging wind gusts 50% chance also flash flooding threat, a large hail 5% chance at a 25% chance again this is not as the kind of levels they saw yesterday, the day before so we’re not expecting what they saw in New Orleans and Texas here in south Georgia but any tornado was a bad tornado hit your house scattered showers and storms this evening. showers overnight rain chances will drop very nicely into this weekend. Temperatures will drop to mid 60s tomorrow but we’ll warm up big time next week. Chilly starts this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
The vandalism happened at RiverFront Park.
Vandalism reported at Riverfront Park

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Delightful Spring Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Severe threat ends, rain lingers
Clouds and rain linger
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday March 23