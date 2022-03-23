Evacuating those with disabilities during severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -When it comes to severe weather, many factors come into play such as where to go, and how to transport each of your loved ones to a safe space.

People living with those who have disabilities or special needs may have extra things to consider when it comes to this.

However, representatives for Albany Fire Department told WALB’s Gabrielle Taite, the first step is preparation.

Carlton Russell is the Plans Review Specialist with Albany Fire Department.

He says not only planning, but practicing the plan can help in cases of evacuating those with disabilities.

“Develop a plan. Then once you develop that plan on how you’re going to get that disabled person out, or how you’re going to treat that situation, you would make sure you practice it,” Russell said. “It’s no good if you don’t practice it.”

Today I spoke with the Plans Review Specialist with Albany Fire Department as well as the Executive Assistant at The Arc...

Russell said people with disabilities, or their family members/caregivers can notify the police and the fire department that there is a person with disabilities living in the house. They can then come and check out the layout of the house for they need to come out in case of an emergency.

Representatives for The Arc of Southwest Georgia emphasize that planning is important. They also tell me emergency information such as this is important for everyone to know because you never know when you will need to use it.

Elizabeth Blount is the Executive Assistant at The Arc Southwest Georgia.

She says everyone should have knowledge of how to help those with disabilities or special needs, because they may become a part of the population who needs assistance at any point in their lives.

“Needing care is a population that you can become a part of at any point in your life. We serve a lot of individuals that weren’t born with their disability,” Blount said. “They got into an accident, or they had an illness and now they are someone with a disability. So all of a sudden their family and friends are kind of thrown into that caregiving role.”

Workers at The Arc also say caregivers can do things like keep extra medication if needed in stock when they are aware severe weather is coming or that they will have to shelter in place.

If you or someone you know might need assistance in potential emergency situations, but sure to contact your local law enforcement or fire department for further assistance.

