Church leaders want answers after van vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders of a south Albany church are taking action to protect their worship center from crime after their church van is vandalized.

Greater Pines Chapel officials say this week, the van was parked in front of their church on South Jefferson Street when the windows were damaged.

The chairman of the Deacon Ministries, Brandon Anderson, tells me he wants whoever did this to come forward. He plans to get this repaired by Friday but for now, he’s going to have to keep the windows duct-taped to keep all the rain out.

Anderson says he uses the van on the weekends to take people to church (WALB)

“We’ve been here for over 30 years and never had this problem so I don’t understand it,” he says.

Anderson says it’s frustrating to not know why people would do something to a church.

“Just come forward and let us know why they’ve done it. We don’t know why they’ve done it,” Anderson says.

For now, he’s left without answers.

“It hurts us and makes us feel bad because we’re a church that believes in serving the people in the public.”

He tells me nothing in the van was valuable so nothing was taken. They use the van on weekends to bring people to church. By then, he hopes the van is 100% back to normal.

He says his insurance will cover most if not all of the costs but, he will be making a purchase.

“We’re installing cameras now because now we see that we need them. And we’ll put them up pretty soon. We’ll put them up pretty soon.”

The funds will come out of the general fund for the church.

