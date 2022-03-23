Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Church leaders want answers after van vandalized

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders of a south Albany church are taking action to protect their worship center from crime after their church van is vandalized.

Greater Pines Chapel officials say this week, the van was parked in front of their church on South Jefferson Street when the windows were damaged.

The chairman of the Deacon Ministries, Brandon Anderson, tells me he wants whoever did this to come forward. He plans to get this repaired by Friday but for now, he’s going to have to keep the windows duct-taped to keep all the rain out.

Anderson says he uses the van on the weekends to take people to church
Anderson says he uses the van on the weekends to take people to church(WALB)

“We’ve been here for over 30 years and never had this problem so I don’t understand it,” he says.

Anderson says it’s frustrating to not know why people would do something to a church.

“Just come forward and let us know why they’ve done it. We don’t know why they’ve done it,” Anderson says.

For now, he’s left without answers.

“It hurts us and makes us feel bad because we’re a church that believes in serving the people in the public.”

He tells me nothing in the van was valuable so nothing was taken. They use the van on weekends to bring people to church. By then, he hopes the van is 100% back to normal.

He says his insurance will cover most if not all of the costs but, he will be making a purchase.

“We’re installing cameras now because now we see that we need them. And we’ll put them up pretty soon. We’ll put them up pretty soon.”

The funds will come out of the general fund for the church.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
The vandalism happened at RiverFront Park.
Vandalism reported at Riverfront Park

Latest News

A bus stop at Albany State University memorialized for Adonis Butler.
Family of ASU student killed by city bus talks lawsuit
Large bags of marijuana were recovered in the arrest.
Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust
Echols County
NWS: EF-0 tornado hit Echols County
Dougherty County School System (Source: WALB)
DCSS one of four school districts chosen for $3M Georgia Power education grant
Sanders plans to have her next event on April 7th and it will go through April 10th and it will...
Camilla yard sale goes towards charities throughout Mitchell Co.