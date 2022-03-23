Albany Transit may experience interruptions during possible severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Transit says there may be possible delays and/or service interruptions during Wednesday morning’s commute.

With the potential of severe weather, passengers should be prepared to experience service delays, particularly on the first two to three runs starting at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city.

The riding public should consider these possible interruptions as they plan their commute.

