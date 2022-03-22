Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

US health officials expect COVID-19 uptick in next few weeks

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After new COVID-19 cases rise in Europe, top health officials expect increases in the U.S., too, and one expert said it’s time to prepare.

In the U.K., new COVID-19 cases are climbing once again, driven largely by the Omicron BA.2 subvariant.

Top health officials said what happens there tends to play out in the U.S. about two to three weeks later.

“So we better pay close attention to what’s going on there,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases.

Fauci said the U.S. will likely see an uptick in cases, but not a surge, as BA.2 is more contagious than the original omicron subvariant. He said it doesn’t seem to be the cause of the U.K.’s rise in hospitalizations as of now.

“It’s a very interesting situation where the cases are going up,” Fauci said. “But it does not at this point in time appear to be any degree of severity.”

He said BA.2 may become the dominant variant in the U.S. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was the cause of an estimated 23% of new COVID-19 infections, up from 14% the previous week.

Fauci cautioned that the U.S. needs to be prepared for the possibility of another variant in the future, which means building up supplies of antivirals, tests and vaccinations.

“We can’t just say we’re done and move on. We’ve got to be able to be flexible,” Fauci said.

Meanwhile, FDA vaccine advisers are scheduled to meet on April 6 to discuss the possible need for COVID-19 booster shots in the future and whether the vaccine could become an annual shot, like flu shots.

A growing share of sewage systems in the U.S. have detected increased levels of coronavirus in recent weeks, according to data released last week by the CDC.

Nearly 40% of wastewater sampling sites with recent data reported at least some level increase over the past 15 days, more than twice the share from a month ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Fatal wreck
Update: Other victim in I-75 fatal crash in critical condition, 2 killed
Adonis Butler, 21, was killed when he was hit by a City of Albany bus while walking on campus...
Family plans to file lawsuit against city in death of ASU football player
The residents want Joshua Deriso removed from the helm of the city commission.
Cordele residents want city commission chairman removed from post

Latest News

The Liberty House is a certified domestic violence program serving 17 counties in southwest...
Albany’s Liberty House working to build on-site pet shelter
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
The Family Dollar on Dawson Road just recently got their alcohol license, but not without some...
Albany City Commission approves Family Dollar alcohol license