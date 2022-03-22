Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday

School closings
School closings(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In anticipation of Wednesday’s severe weather, several southwest Georgia schools will be closed.

The following school will be closed Wednesday:

  • Atkinson County Schools will be released early at 11 a.m.
  • Baconton County Schools (Faculty and staff should report at 11 a.m.)
  • Baker County Schools
  • Calhoun County Schools
  • Coffee County Schools will be released early.
  • Decatur County Schools
  • Miller County Schools
  • Mitchell County Schools (Faculty and staff should report to work by 11 a.m.)
  • Pelham City Schools (Faculty and staff should report to work by 11:30 a.m.)
  • Randolph County Schools will provide assignments to students via virtual learning.
  • Seminole County Schools
  • Terrell County Charter School will have a delayed start.
  • Westwood Schools

We will continue to update as more school closings are announced.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Fatal wreck
Update: Other victim in I-75 fatal crash in critical condition, 2 killed

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said the scam caller is impersonating an investigator or ranking deputy...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of lawman impersonator scammer
Darrius Hollis, 28, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised...
Quitman man sentenced in COVID fund fraud scheme
The Moultrie Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect above in connection...
Moultrie PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspect
WALB
Camilla is narrowing down the search for the next interim city manager
The city of Camilla is narrowing down their applicants for the next interim city manager...
Camilla is narrowing down the search for the next interim city manager