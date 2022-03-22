Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In anticipation of Wednesday’s severe weather, several southwest Georgia schools will be closed.

The following school will be closed Wednesday:

Atkinson County Schools will be released early at 11 a.m.

Baconton County Schools (Faculty and staff should report at 11 a.m.)

Baker County Schools

Calhoun County Schools

Coffee County Schools will be released early

Decatur County Schools

Miller County Schools

Mitchell County Schools (Faculty and staff should report to work by 11 a.m.)

Pelham City Schools (Faculty and staff should report to work by 11:30 a.m.)

. Randolph County Schools will provide assignments to students via virtual learning

Seminole County Schools

Terrell County Charter School will have a delayed start

Westwood Schools

We will continue to update as more school closings are announced.

