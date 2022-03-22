Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In anticipation of Wednesday’s severe weather, several southwest Georgia schools will be closed.
The following school will be closed Wednesday:
- Atkinson County Schools will be released early at 11 a.m.
- Baconton County Schools (Faculty and staff should report at 11 a.m.)
- Baker County Schools
- Calhoun County Schools
- Coffee County Schools will be released early.
- Decatur County Schools
- Miller County Schools
- Mitchell County Schools (Faculty and staff should report to work by 11 a.m.)
- Pelham City Schools (Faculty and staff should report to work by 11:30 a.m.)
- Randolph County Schools will provide assignments to students via virtual learning.
- Seminole County Schools
- Terrell County Charter School will have a delayed start.
- Westwood Schools
We will continue to update as more school closings are announced.
