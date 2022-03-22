Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina

A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs, police say.(GoFundMe, Amy Wynne)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman is fighting for her life after suffering a vicious dog attack.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was mauled by three dogs at a home in Abbeville County. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility, according to WHNS.

Family confirmed the victim’s name is Kyleen Waltman. They said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack. She may have to have her esophagus removed as well, they said.

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further. Emergency first responders began rendering aid to Waltman as soon as they arrived on scene.

Kyleen’s sister said she is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. They also said they are in need of prayers.

The dogs have been seized by Abbeville County Animal Control. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moultrie man arrested on child molestation allegations.
Moultrie middle school coach arrested after child molestation allegations
School closings
Several SWGA schools will be closed for severe weather Wednesday
There were two vehicles involved.
APD investigating early Wednesday morning fatal crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Fatal wreck
Update: Other victim in I-75 fatal crash in critical condition, 2 killed

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
‘Stellar’ reputation: Legal experts assessing Supreme Court nominee Jackson
The inventor of the GIF file format Steve Wilhite attends the 17th Annual Webby Awards at...
Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died